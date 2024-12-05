Sign up
Photo 1435
A beautiful hike
6 kms through the snowy woods this morning. It was wonderful.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
5th December 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
winter
trail
creek
forest
hike
ellis-creek
Mags
ace
Magical scene! Hope you were dressed for warmth. =)
December 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely colors and POV
December 6th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Winter is upon us,
December 6th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks lovely and, if it was the same out your way, as it was here in Oakville it was a beautiful, sunny day for a winter walk.
December 6th, 2024
