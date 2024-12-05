Previous
A beautiful hike by ljmanning
A beautiful hike

6 kms through the snowy woods this morning. It was wonderful.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Magical scene! Hope you were dressed for warmth. =)
December 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely colors and POV
December 6th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Winter is upon us,
December 6th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks lovely and, if it was the same out your way, as it was here in Oakville it was a beautiful, sunny day for a winter walk.
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
