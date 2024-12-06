Previous
On the vine by ljmanning
Photo 1436

On the vine

Remnants of summer on a random brick wall.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh I love those blue berries! Wonderful background colour.
December 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
How lovely those berries are against the brick.
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact