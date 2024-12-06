Sign up
Photo 1436
On the vine
Remnants of summer on a random brick wall.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
,
grapes
,
vine
,
brick
Dorothy
ace
Oh I love those blue berries! Wonderful background colour.
December 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
How lovely those berries are against the brick.
December 7th, 2024
