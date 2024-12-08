Previous
Watercolour Sky by ljmanning
Photo 1438

Watercolour Sky

Today was very grey and damp, and my country drive in search of owls and hawks yielded absolutely nothing. The layers in the sky were pretty though.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
393% complete

Photo Details

