Previous
Photo 1438
Watercolour Sky
Today was very grey and damp, and my country drive in search of owls and hawks yielded absolutely nothing. The layers in the sky were pretty though.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
barn
,
country
,
field
,
rural
,
farm
