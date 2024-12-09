Sign up
Photo 1439
Twinkle, twinkle
Cold, gloomy and very, very wet here today. This was as adventurous as I got with my camera. Much better to be under a blanket with a book.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1764
photos
153
followers
104
following
8
1
365
DMC-G85
9th December 2024 9:38am
Tags
branches
,
rain
,
droplets
Islandgirl
ace
Nice waterdrops! We have Snow no rain!
December 10th, 2024
