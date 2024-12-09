Previous
Twinkle, twinkle by ljmanning
Photo 1439

Twinkle, twinkle

Cold, gloomy and very, very wet here today. This was as adventurous as I got with my camera. Much better to be under a blanket with a book.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
394% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Nice waterdrops! We have Snow no rain!
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact