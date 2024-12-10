Previous
Black Bridge in the Fog by ljmanning
Black Bridge in the Fog

Heavy fog rolled in overnight, and seems determined to hang around. I thought it made the old Black Bridge look particularly stately.
LManning (Laura)

Beautiful capture of the bridge and its reflection. Very nice comp. Love this atmospheric shot.
December 11th, 2024  
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, such great reflections too.
December 11th, 2024  
