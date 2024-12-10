Sign up
Previous
Photo 1440
Black Bridge in the Fog
Heavy fog rolled in overnight, and seems determined to hang around. I thought it made the old Black Bridge look particularly stately.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
river
,
fog
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the bridge and its reflection. Very nice comp. Love this atmospheric shot.
December 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, such great reflections too.
December 11th, 2024
