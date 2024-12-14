Sign up
Previous
Photo 1444
Ice Magic
Himself’s little black car was covered in frost this morning.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
5
7
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1769
photos
154
followers
104
following
395% complete
View this month »
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
14th December 2024 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
frost
,
crystals
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro of your ice crystals.
December 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So awesome
December 15th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Magic indeed. Lovely.
December 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the crystals.
December 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent close up with wonderful detail.
December 15th, 2024
