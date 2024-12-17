Sign up
Previous
Photo 1447
Mr. Mallard
When other photo ops are hard to come by, one can quite reliably find a duck. At least around here.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1772
photos
154
followers
104
following
396% complete
View this month »
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
17th December 2024 11:00am
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
mallard
Mags
ace
Such a lovely shot of your mallard.
December 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous capture of Mr. Mallard! Lovely reflection, too! Spot on focus!
December 18th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Pretty capture with his perfect reflection and wake pattern behind him!! Even the ducks have been kind of scarce around here. Nothing much but Geese lately.
December 18th, 2024
