Mr. Mallard by ljmanning
Photo 1447

Mr. Mallard

When other photo ops are hard to come by, one can quite reliably find a duck. At least around here.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
396% complete

Mags ace
Such a lovely shot of your mallard.
December 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture of Mr. Mallard! Lovely reflection, too! Spot on focus!
December 18th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Pretty capture with his perfect reflection and wake pattern behind him!! Even the ducks have been kind of scarce around here. Nothing much but Geese lately.
December 18th, 2024  
