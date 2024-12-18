Sign up
Previous
Photo 1448
Festive B&W
For the black and white challenge - the theme is festive. I thought this worked pretty well in mono, but I liked the colour one so much I’ve posted it too, in my other album.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
18th December 2024 12:50pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
black-white
,
black&white
,
festive
,
theme-december2024
,
bw-94
