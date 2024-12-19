Previous
She’s coming along! by ljmanning
Photo 1449

She’s coming along!

Every year I buy myself a waxed amaryllis to have in the house. I get great pleasure out of watching the blooms develop and open.
I went with an old school film treatment for this shot.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great close up!
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact