Photo 1449
She’s coming along!
Every year I buy myself a waxed amaryllis to have in the house. I get great pleasure out of watching the blooms develop and open.
I went with an old school film treatment for this shot.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
plant
flower
bud
amaryllis
KWind
Great close up!
December 20th, 2024
