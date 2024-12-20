Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1450
Windbreak
A country route was well worth the extra 10 minutes.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1776
photos
154
followers
104
following
397% complete
View this month »
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Latest from all albums
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
326
1449
1450
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
20th December 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
field
,
farm
,
windbreak
Barb
ace
Lovely minimalism!
December 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful snow covered fields and bare trees. I'd love to see sights like this around here. =)
December 21st, 2024
amyK
ace
Well spotted
December 21st, 2024
*lynn
ace
simple winter beauty
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close