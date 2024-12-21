Sign up
Previous
Photo 1451
Bringing the light
Up here in the north parts it’s the winter solstice. Winter has officially begun and it’s the shortest day of the year. We all need some light through the the dark days, don’t we?
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1777
photos
154
followers
104
following
397% complete
View this month »
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Latest from all albums
1445
1446
1447
1448
326
1449
1450
1451
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st December 2024 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
candles
,
bokeh
,
solstice
Jessica Eby
ace
Lovely shot.
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
This is so, so beautiful! And, yes, we need light through the days of winter here in the north!
December 22nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful play of light.
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
How romantic!
December 22nd, 2024
