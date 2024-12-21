Previous
Bringing the light by ljmanning
Photo 1451

Bringing the light

Up here in the north parts it’s the winter solstice. Winter has officially begun and it’s the shortest day of the year. We all need some light through the the dark days, don’t we?
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Jessica Eby ace
Lovely shot.
December 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
This is so, so beautiful! And, yes, we need light through the days of winter here in the north!
December 22nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful play of light.
December 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
How romantic!
December 22nd, 2024  
