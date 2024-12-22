Previous
Afternoon sun by ljmanning
Photo 1452

Afternoon sun

Sunburst through the pine boughs. A bit of a throwaway, but it was bloody cold today (-19C, with a wind chill of -26) and things are busy!
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Beautiful light!
December 23rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely lighting
December 23rd, 2024  
