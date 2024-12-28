Sign up
Previous
Photo 1458
Winter Art
Icicles in the mill race. Another shot from yesterday’s hike.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
8
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
20
8
3
365
DMC-G85
27th December 2024 11:40am
ice
water
winter
bubbles
icicles
Joanne Diochon
ace
They look like two giant combs.
December 29th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
So cold.
December 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful long icicles. It must be very cold.
December 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
December 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Mimicking a rake! Great spot and shot.
December 29th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Very cool shot! (Cool as in frosty and cold as in great!)
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture of the icicles, it sure must be cold there. Great focus and dof.
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Terrific capture!
December 29th, 2024
