Previous
Photo 1460
Nuthatch
I always think that White-breasted Nuthatches look vaguely impudent. Like they’re being naughty and they know it. They are so fun to watch.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
5
3
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1786
154
104
400% complete
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
10
5
3
365
DMC-G85
27th December 2024 11:54am
View Info
View All
Public
View
bird
nuthatch
white-breasted-nuthatch
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the pose and the shape of his body here.
December 31st, 2024
Brigette
ace
Such a super shot
I like the blue contrast with the environment
December 31st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It sure can stretch nicely. Beautiful spotting and capture.
December 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a charming bird and a superb capture
December 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Splendid capture!
December 31st, 2024
