Previous
Nuthatch by ljmanning
Photo 1460

Nuthatch

I always think that White-breasted Nuthatches look vaguely impudent. Like they’re being naughty and they know it. They are so fun to watch.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Love the pose and the shape of his body here.
December 31st, 2024  
Brigette ace
Such a super shot
I like the blue contrast with the environment
December 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It sure can stretch nicely. Beautiful spotting and capture.
December 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a charming bird and a superb capture
December 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Splendid capture!
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact