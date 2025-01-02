And They All Lived Happily Ever After

Today, I rescued a cat. Or at least, I caused a cat to be rescued. We arrived at a conservation area for a hike, and I could hear a cat meowing loudly. Himself needed to do some business at the park office, but when he was done I could still hear it and we went in search. We ended up finding a very distressed tabby cat waaaay up in a tree. It was about 12 metres (40 ft) off the ground, and unable to get back down. It was very clearly a house cat, glossy-furred and well-fed, and it got more agitated when it saw us, as though saying “Humans! Help me!!” There wasn’t much we could do though, so we let the park staff know and headed off on our walk. When we got back, we found that the park staff had contacted the family across the road, who run an industrial electric service company and so have a truck with a cherry picker on it. They brought the truck over for Operation Silly Kitty Rescue. Turns out, it was their cat! The basket went up, the cat came down, and they all lived happily ever after.