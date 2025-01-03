Sign up
Photo 1464
Life inside a snow globe
Someone keeps shaking it up today!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Been wishing I could do something like this for a while. Great job, I can just feel the snow. So good.
January 4th, 2025
