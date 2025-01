Chinatown in miniature

The architecture students at the university have an exhibition on right now about the Chinatown area of Toronto. It includes architectural models of some landmarks that are no longer in business. This is the iconic Lichee Garden restaurant. The attention to detail is incredible, right down to the tiny menus and chopsticks on the tables and the notices on the front door. All of it is made with cardboard, balsa wood, and modelling clay.