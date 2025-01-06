Sign up
Photo 1467
Bubble, bubble
Having some abstract fun.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1794
photos
157
followers
99
following
401% complete
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th January 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
refraction
,
abstract-86
Barb
ace
Lovely abstract!
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool! I like it.
January 7th, 2025
