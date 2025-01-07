Previous
Dark-eyed Junco looking coy by ljmanning
Photo 1468

Dark-eyed Junco looking coy

There are so many shades of brown and grey on a Junco! I don’t love capturing them on the feeders, but this pose was too cute not to share.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Aww! That is so sweet!
January 8th, 2025  
