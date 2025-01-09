Previous
Spiky by ljmanning
Spiky

Apparently, after multiple days of frigid temperatures, I am craving some green.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
