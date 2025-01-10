Previous
Ice patterns by ljmanning
Ice patterns

The partially frozen creek as seen on today’s walk. Don’t you think it looks a bit like a topographical map?
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Ann H. LeFevre
A wonderfully organic abstract!
January 11th, 2025  
Jessica Eby
You're right, it does!
January 11th, 2025  
Corinne C
Superb abstract
January 11th, 2025  
