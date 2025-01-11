Previous
A wintry walk by ljmanning
A wintry walk

There’s just something about snow and black & white…
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Christine Sztukowski ace
So peaceful
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Yes! Love the b&w.
January 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Yes, there is! Well captured!
January 12th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Love it!
January 12th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Perfect winter shot
January 12th, 2025  
