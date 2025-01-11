Sign up
Previous
Photo 1472
A wintry walk
There’s just something about snow and black & white…
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
11th January 2025 2:26pm
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
walk
,
trees
,
trail
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So peaceful
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Yes! Love the b&w.
January 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Yes, there is! Well captured!
January 12th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Love it!
January 12th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Perfect winter shot
January 12th, 2025
