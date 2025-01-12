Previous
Synchronized Swimming by ljmanning
Photo 1473

Synchronized Swimming

This just made me laugh. Coordinated duck bums on a frosty morning.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It gives you a fun interpretation of the phrase, "Bottoms up!"
January 13th, 2025  
kali ace
hilarious, maybe its warmer under water
January 13th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Laura, this is hilarious. .A wonderful capture! Fav
January 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
January 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. I wonder what made them all duck at the same time. Title is perfect.
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact