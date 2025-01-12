Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1473
Synchronized Swimming
This just made me laugh. Coordinated duck bums on a frosty morning.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1800
photos
159
followers
99
following
403% complete
View this month »
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th January 2025 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
river
,
feeding
,
mallards
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It gives you a fun interpretation of the phrase, "Bottoms up!"
January 13th, 2025
kali
ace
hilarious, maybe its warmer under water
January 13th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Laura, this is hilarious. .A wonderful capture! Fav
January 13th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
January 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. I wonder what made them all duck at the same time. Title is perfect.
January 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close