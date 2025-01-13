Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1474
Sailing into the sunrise
Okay, technically the sunrise was behind us (me and the goose) but it made a good caption. I like the way the morning light was hitting the water.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1801
photos
159
followers
99
following
403% complete
View this month »
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th January 2025 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
winter
,
river
,
sunrise
,
swimming
,
goose
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Peaceful
January 14th, 2025
KWind
ace
Lovely scene!
January 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Simply beautiful.
January 14th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very peaceful!
January 14th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Definitely still works! Beautiful.
January 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close