Sailing into the sunrise by ljmanning
Photo 1474

Sailing into the sunrise

Okay, technically the sunrise was behind us (me and the goose) but it made a good caption. I like the way the morning light was hitting the water.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Peaceful
January 14th, 2025  
KWind ace
Lovely scene!
January 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Simply beautiful.
January 14th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very peaceful!
January 14th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Definitely still works! Beautiful.
January 14th, 2025  
