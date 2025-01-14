Sign up
Photo 1475
Ice Ice Baby
My obligatory at-least-once-each-winter shot of ice formations on the dam.
Also, a little Vanilla Ice for the Song Title Challenge. 1990 was just a couple of years ago, wasn’t it?
https://youtu.be/rog8ou-ZepE?si=TSjNMkR7cuAxV05l
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
2
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1802
photos
159
followers
99
following
404% complete
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th January 2025 8:12am
Tags
ice
winter
waterfall
dam
songtitle-112
Mags
ace
Whoa! What a fantastic capture! Ice and rushing water.
January 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Amazing!
January 15th, 2025
