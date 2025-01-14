Previous
Ice Ice Baby by ljmanning
Photo 1475

Ice Ice Baby

My obligatory at-least-once-each-winter shot of ice formations on the dam.
Also, a little Vanilla Ice for the Song Title Challenge. 1990 was just a couple of years ago, wasn’t it?
https://youtu.be/rog8ou-ZepE?si=TSjNMkR7cuAxV05l
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
404% complete



Mags ace
Whoa! What a fantastic capture! Ice and rushing water.
January 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Amazing!
January 15th, 2025  
