Hi Mom!

I have recently started taking a for-real, in-person photography class. Part of my assignment this week is to take a portrait. Like all good moms, mine was willing to help me with my homework. Iā€™m generally bad at people photos and do them very rarely, but I was really happy with how this turned out. Mom was too, and she even said I could post it here. I promised her that you are all very nice people. šŸ˜