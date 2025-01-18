Sign up
Previous
Photo 1479
Onward into Decay
Found this glorious bit of rust in the park. If you look closely at the hinge, you can still see the Onward Manufacturing stamp quite clearly.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1806
photos
159
followers
99
following
405% complete
View this month »
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
18th January 2025 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chain
,
decay
,
rust
,
hinge
