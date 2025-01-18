Previous
Onward into Decay by ljmanning
Photo 1479

Onward into Decay

Found this glorious bit of rust in the park. If you look closely at the hinge, you can still see the Onward Manufacturing stamp quite clearly.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact