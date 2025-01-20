Previous
A bit of a cold snap by ljmanning
This is what a dogwalker looks like when the wind chill is -26C (that’s about -14 in American). We are in for several days of the deep freeze. At least today we had sunshine!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Paula Fontanini
I love this selfie! I'm not alone in looking like an eskimo! :) We're supposed to be -15 tonight and that's real air temp, windchill of -20 to -35. Then almost 40 by Wednesday...go figure!
January 21st, 2025  
