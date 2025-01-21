Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1482
Hungry Downy
The traffic at our feeders has been nonstop, as the birds all try to eat enough to stay warm. This Downy Woodpecker was munching his fill of the suet. I just love the patterns and markings in their feathers.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1809
photos
159
followers
99
following
406% complete
View this month »
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st January 2025 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
Barb
ace
Really gorgeous!!
January 22nd, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Yes that pattern is beautiful
January 22nd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
An absolute beauty & great capture! Fav
January 22nd, 2025
KWind
ace
Super close up! Great focus.
January 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close