Hungry Downy by ljmanning
Photo 1482

Hungry Downy

The traffic at our feeders has been nonstop, as the birds all try to eat enough to stay warm. This Downy Woodpecker was munching his fill of the suet. I just love the patterns and markings in their feathers.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Barb ace
Really gorgeous!!
January 22nd, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Yes that pattern is beautiful
January 22nd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
An absolute beauty & great capture! Fav
January 22nd, 2025  
KWind ace
Super close up! Great focus.
January 22nd, 2025  
