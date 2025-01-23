Sign up
Previous
Photo 1484
Blue Barn
Not selective colour, though it almost could be! And yes, it’s snowing again.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1811
photos
159
followers
99
following
406% complete
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd January 2025 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
barn
,
rural
,
farm
,
architecture-11
