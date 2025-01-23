Previous
Blue Barn by ljmanning
Photo 1484

Blue Barn

Not selective colour, though it almost could be! And yes, it’s snowing again.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
