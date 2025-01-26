Sign up
Photo 1487
King of the Hill
We took advantage of milder temperatures and a beautiful blue sky day to get out for a hike. With icers and and a pole we managed quite well, and were rewarded with a lovely lookout about halfway ‘round.
26th January 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1814
photos
160
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
26th January 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trail
,
hike
,
lookout
,
dryden-tract
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
January 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a stunning view!
January 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
January 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
You really did find a beautiful view. I love the capture.
January 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Looks to have been a perfect day!
January 27th, 2025
