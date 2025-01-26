Previous
King of the Hill by ljmanning
King of the Hill

We took advantage of milder temperatures and a beautiful blue sky day to get out for a hike. With icers and and a pole we managed quite well, and were rewarded with a lovely lookout about halfway ‘round.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
January 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a stunning view!
January 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
January 27th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
You really did find a beautiful view. I love the capture.
January 27th, 2025  
Barb ace
Looks to have been a perfect day!
January 27th, 2025  
