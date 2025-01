Wind Warning

We currently have a “Special Weather Statement” in place for high winds. Judging by the windsock at the airport, I would say it is accurate. Had a little fun in Prisma to make this more interesting.

Amusingly, this was not my first windsock attempt. I pulled up to a different spot behind the airport, where the runway is closer. Just as I turned off the engine, the windsock blew off and went cartwheeling across the field. Strong winds indeed!