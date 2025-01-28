Sign up
Photo 1489
Photo 1489
Thinly Veiled
In actuality, it’s a window reflected in a brushed metal door. One for the current EOTB challenge. A bit better on black if you’ve the time to click through.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1816
photos
160
followers
99
following
407% complete
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
28th January 2025 11:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
door
,
reflection
,
eotb-162
,
dvsa
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It has quite the ethereal feel to it. Good shot!
January 29th, 2025
