Thinly Veiled by ljmanning
Photo 1489

Thinly Veiled

In actuality, it’s a window reflected in a brushed metal door. One for the current EOTB challenge. A bit better on black if you’ve the time to click through.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It has quite the ethereal feel to it. Good shot!
January 29th, 2025  
