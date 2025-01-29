Sign up
Photo 1490
Into the Woods
First snowshoe of the year today. We are loving all this snow!
29th January 2025
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1817
photos
160
followers
99
following
408% complete
View this month »
Views
8
2
365
SM-S901W
29th January 2025 1:14pm
winter
woods
snowshoeing
cedars
Poppo Livy
ace
You could easily get lost in there. Well maybe not you but I would get lost in there
January 30th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Looks deep - lucky your tracks are so clear to find your way back
January 30th, 2025
