Lights, camera…action!

The TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is filming in my town this week. The woman laughing, in the grey hat, is the lead actress, Elisabeth Moss. There are an astonishing number of people involved in filming like this. Not to mention the elaborate sets they build (see my other album for a macabre example). All of that graffiti is part of the set decoration, and will be removed or covered over once they’re done.

Getting this in under the wire for the January theme of Try Something New. I’ve never pretended to be a paparazzo before!