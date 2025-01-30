Previous
Lights, camera…action! by ljmanning
Lights, camera…action!

The TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is filming in my town this week. The woman laughing, in the grey hat, is the lead actress, Elisabeth Moss. There are an astonishing number of people involved in filming like this. Not to mention the elaborate sets they build (see my other album for a macabre example). All of that graffiti is part of the set decoration, and will be removed or covered over once they’re done.
Getting this in under the wire for the January theme of Try Something New. I’ve never pretended to be a paparazzo before!
LManning (Laura)

Islandgirl
How exciting to have a TV series filmed in your town!
It would provide lots of opportunities for photos.
I haven't watched this series, I will check it out.
January 31st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
Good for you getting out there and really getting into the spirit of the theme. Great capture too, against the colourful graffiti wall.
January 31st, 2025  
Mags
That's so cool! Great experience to witness.
January 31st, 2025  
