Photo 1492
Garment Street Condos
This funky new condo building is on a site that in the early 1900’s was home to numerous garment and textile factories. The mural pays homage to those roots. Made a good subject for a wet and overcast day, I thought.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1820
photos
160
followers
99
following
408% complete
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
328
1492
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
31st January 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
architecture
,
building
,
condos
,
street-art-20
,
garment-street
