Alien Spaceship by ljmanning
Photo 1493

Alien Spaceship

Here we go with Flash of Red for 2025! I love this challenge and look forward to it every year. The theme for these first two days is “In the kitchen”. This is an upended colander, masquerading as a UFO.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

LManning (Laura)


@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Mags ace
Pretty cool and clever!
February 2nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great start!!
February 2nd, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
February 2nd, 2025  
