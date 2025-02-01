Sign up
Photo 1493
Alien Spaceship
Here we go with Flash of Red for 2025! I love this challenge and look forward to it every year. The theme for these first two days is “In the kitchen”. This is an upended colander, masquerading as a UFO.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1821
photos
160
followers
99
following
409% complete
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
328
1492
1493
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st February 2025 3:04pm
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
black-white
,
colander
,
for2025
Mags
ace
Pretty cool and clever!
February 2nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great start!!
February 2nd, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
February 2nd, 2025
