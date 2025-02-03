Previous
Power Tower by ljmanning
Photo 1495

Power Tower

This week’s theme for Flash of Red is “Around the Block”. We were actually out of town most of the day, so I was pretty time pressed to find a photo. I do love the lines of a hydro pylon.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Splendid shot!
February 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love the pov
February 4th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
GOOD one!! Love your perspective.
February 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like the strong contrast and the lines.
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact