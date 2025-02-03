Sign up
Previous
Photo 1495
Power Tower
This week’s theme for Flash of Red is “Around the Block”. We were actually out of town most of the day, so I was pretty time pressed to find a photo. I do love the lines of a hydro pylon.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1823
photos
160
followers
99
following
409% complete
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1489
1490
1491
328
1492
1493
1494
1495
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
3rd February 2025 4:10pm
tower
,
black-white
,
pylon
,
hydro
,
for2025
Mags
ace
Splendid shot!
February 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love the pov
February 4th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
GOOD one!! Love your perspective.
February 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like the strong contrast and the lines.
February 4th, 2025
