Photo 1496
Gridlines
Condo towers from the pedestrian bridge. For Flash of Red - Around the Block.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1824
photos
160
followers
99
following
Tags
bridge
,
towers
,
beams
,
black-white
,
for2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Well done
February 5th, 2025
