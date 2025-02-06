Sign up
Previous
Photo 1498
An Attentive Friend
Secrets being shared at the downtown library. I liked the way the patterned glass acted like a filter of sorts.
For Flash of Red - Around the Block
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
5
7
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1826
photos
160
followers
99
following
410% complete
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
328
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Taken
6th February 2025 5:52pm
Tags
window
,
street
,
library
,
girls
,
talking
,
for2025
,
street-119
Mags
ace
Beautiful candid!
February 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful find
February 7th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fantastic candid!
February 7th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
SO good! This is a super candid shot through the window!
February 7th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific candid. She does look very attentive.
February 7th, 2025
