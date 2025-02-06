Previous
An Attentive Friend by ljmanning
An Attentive Friend

Secrets being shared at the downtown library. I liked the way the patterned glass acted like a filter of sorts.
For Flash of Red - Around the Block
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful candid!
February 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful find
February 7th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastic candid!
February 7th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
SO good! This is a super candid shot through the window!
February 7th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific candid. She does look very attentive.
February 7th, 2025  
