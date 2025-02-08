Previous
Watching the world go by… by ljmanning
Photo 1500

Watching the world go by…

Fun with reflections. For Flash of Red - Around the Block.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Love this moment! Nice capture!
February 9th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I really like the candid feel of this image- we've entered into his daydream.
February 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful candid b&w shot.
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact