Previous
Photo 1500
Watching the world go by…
Fun with reflections. For Flash of Red - Around the Block.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1829
photos
160
followers
99
following
410% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
365
365
DMC-G85
DMC-G85
Taken
8th February 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
man
,
coffee-shop
,
for2025
,
street-119
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Love this moment! Nice capture!
February 9th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like the candid feel of this image- we've entered into his daydream.
February 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful candid b&w shot.
February 9th, 2025
