Previous
Photo 1502
A Lost Art
When was the last time you wrote or received a handwritten letter? I think of all that’s been learned and the research done on old letters. I’m not sure a screenshot from Snapchat will have the same gravitas.
For Flash of Red - Vintage
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1831
photos
160
followers
99
following
411% complete
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1496
1497
1498
1499
329
1500
1501
1502
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th February 2025 10:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pen
,
letter
,
mail
,
fountain-pen
,
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So true
February 11th, 2025
