A Lost Art by ljmanning
Photo 1502

A Lost Art

When was the last time you wrote or received a handwritten letter? I think of all that’s been learned and the research done on old letters. I’m not sure a screenshot from Snapchat will have the same gravitas.
For Flash of Red - Vintage
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

So true
February 11th, 2025  
