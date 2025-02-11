Previous
Bits and bobs by ljmanning
Photo 1503

Bits and bobs

Assorted pieces of vintage glassware. The barbell-looking thing is a crystal knife rest that belonged to my great-grandmother.
For Flash of Red - Vintage.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
411% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
February 12th, 2025  
amyK ace
I like how you composed this
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact