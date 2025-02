The Lady Contemplates…

I’m seeing lots of folks post “vintage” photos of themselves for Flash of Red, so I thought I would join the fun!

I was 9 years old into this photo. I’m pretty sure my aunt took it; she dabbled a bit in photography and probably told me to look moody. Please note the hand-tooled leather cuff bracelet, the macrame choker, and the mood ring. Ah, the 70’s.