Little Red Caboose by ljmanning
Photo 1506

Little Red Caboose

I took this in early January with an eye to Flash of Red. Turns out, it even fits for the vintage theme!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I completed my first 365 without a miss
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love it!
February 15th, 2025  
KV ace
Good one!
February 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
February 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Immediate fav!
February 15th, 2025  
