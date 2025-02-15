Previous
A Night at the Opera by ljmanning
Photo 1507

A Night at the Opera

Vintage opera glasses that belonged to my aunt (I think??), elbow-length white gloves that my mom wore for her high school graduation, and a strand of (fake) pearls from I don’t remember where.
For Flash of Red - Vintage
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
What a lovely pair of opera glasses!
February 16th, 2025  
