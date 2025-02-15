Sign up
Previous
Photo 1507
A Night at the Opera
Vintage opera glasses that belonged to my aunt (I think??), elbow-length white gloves that my mom wore for her high school graduation, and a strand of (fake) pearls from I don’t remember where.
For Flash of Red - Vintage
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1838
photos
161
followers
100
following
412% complete
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
331
1507
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
10th February 2025 1:39pm
Tags
gloves
,
pearls
,
for2025
,
bw-95
,
opera-glasses
Mags
ace
What a lovely pair of opera glasses!
February 16th, 2025
