A retro shave

Retro, yes, but still in use by Himself. The final image for Flash of Red - Vintage week.



Apologies for my lack of comments. On Wednesday we got 20+ cms of snow, followed by another 35+ over the last 36 hours. We shovelled three times today (no snowblowers here!) and we do our neighbours on either side as well. The banks are over 2 metres tall and I’m not going to see my garden again until July sometime. I’m off to have a bath, and I will catch up on your lovely photos tomorrow, I promise!