Previous
Snow Mounds by ljmanning
Photo 1510

Snow Mounds

Some shapes for the Composition theme for Flash of Red. That is not an ethereal mist rising from the graves - the snow was blowing around like crazy.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
413% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact