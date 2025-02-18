Sign up
Photo 1510
Snow Mounds
Some shapes for the Composition theme for Flash of Red. That is not an ethereal mist rising from the graves - the snow was blowing around like crazy.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cemetery
,
graveyard
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
