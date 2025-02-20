Previous
Cannonball by ljmanning
Cannonball

Did you know that green cabbage is nicknamed cannonball cabbage?
A focus on form for Flash of Red’s Composition theme today. And I guess some textures too!
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...


Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That name makes perfect sense when you see one and feel the weight.
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Great form and texture!
February 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The texture on those leaves is absolutely beautiful!
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice texture
February 21st, 2025  
