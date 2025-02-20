Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1512
Cannonball
Did you know that green cabbage is nicknamed cannonball cabbage?
A focus on form for Flash of Red’s Composition theme today. And I guess some textures too!
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
4
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Joanne Diochon
ace
That name makes perfect sense when you see one and feel the weight.
February 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Great form and texture!
February 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The texture on those leaves is absolutely beautiful!
February 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture
February 21st, 2025
