Previous
Photo 1513
Light and lines
For Flash of Red’s Composition theme, and a twofer with the Artist Challenge.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
Tags
garage
,
urban
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
,
ac-moriyama
,
street-120
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 22nd, 2025
